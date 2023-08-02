Left Menu

Bangladesh court jails acting opposition BNP chief, wife

A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced fugitive acting chairman of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party BNP Tarique Rahman to nine years in jail and his wife to three years for accumulating wealth beyond their declared income.The court found them guilty of amassing illegal wealth and concealing information of the wealth, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman ruled after the couples trial in absentia.Rahman, the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, was also fined Taka 3 crore.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:26 IST
A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced ''fugitive'' acting chairman of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman to nine years in jail and his wife to three years for accumulating wealth beyond their declared income.

''The court found them guilty of amassing illegal wealth and concealing information of the wealth,'' Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman ruled after the couple's trial in absentia.

Rahman, the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, was also fined Taka 3 crore. The 55-year-old leader will have to serve an additional three months if he fails to pay.

Rahman's wife Zubaida was sentenced to three years in jail on two charges while being fined Tk 3.5 million.

If she fails to pay the fine, she will serve one more month in jail. Both Rahman and Zubaida are living in London since 2008.

According to Tuesday's exchange rate, 1 USD equals Taka 109.

Extra police contingents with riot gear enforced a tight security vigil in and around the court complex in the old part of Dhaka where pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstrations chanting anti-government slogans.

