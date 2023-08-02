Violence in Manipur, Haryana shows BJP cannot run govt: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence in Manipur and Haryana, saying the development proves that the party cannot run a government.

Talking to reporters in the premises of the state legislature complex here, Thackeray said the next meeting of INDIA, an alliance of 26 opposition parties aiming to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is likely take place in Mumbai by the end of this month or early September.

The last two meetings took place in Patna and Bengaluru.

''Is this Ram Rajya? Be it Manipur or Haryana, the way administration is carried out there...does a government exist there or not? Why is the double engine burning? Haryana and Manipur have proved that BJP cannot run a government,'' Thackeray said.

He said it doesn't appear that attempts are being made to establish peace in these two states.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh in Haryana over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

In Manipur, a large-scale violence broke out on May 3, as a result of which, many residents in the state lost their lives and several others got seriously injured. The Centre on Sunday set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of violence in the north-eastern state.

