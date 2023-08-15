Let's pledge to turn 'Amrit Kaal' into 'Kartavya Kaal': Gujarat CM Patel on I-Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday appealed to people to take the pledge to turn the 'Amrit Kaal' into 'Kartavya Kaal' and make India self-reliant and a developed country by 2047.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Patel hoisted the national flag at a state-level event in Valsad district of south Gujarat.

People across Gujarat also celebrated the Independence Day with fanfare and many residential and commercial buildings in the state were seen decked with the tricolour.

Several public and private institutions and companies celebrated the day by hoisting the national flag. Events were also organised in many residential societies where people played and sang patriotic songs to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Patel recounted the achievements of his government, saying they managed to achieve the ''zero casualty'' target during Cyclone Biparjoy, which hit the state in June, and shifted one lakh people to safety in a timely manner.

''India's journey of development has entered the phase of 'Amrit Kaal.' Let us all pledge to turn 'Amrit Kaal' into 'Kartavya Kaal' and make India a self-reliant and developed country by 2047, and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to uproot the mentality of colonialism,'' he said.

In his message to the state, Patel appealed to all to take pride in the country's heritage and fulfil their civic duties while maintaining unity and integrity.

He said it was an opportunity to remember the martyrs and revolutionaries who fought for the freedom of ''Mother India''.

''My government is determined to continue the path of good governance, ease of living and development for all,'' the CM said.

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party president CR Paatil hoisted the tricolour at the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in capital Gandhinagar and urged every citizen to resolve to take the country forward.

''Every citizen should resolve to take the country on the path of progress. I am confident that the purpose behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Tiranga Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been achieved and the love for the country is growing among the country's youth,'' Paatil said in his address.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad in the presence of state party leaders. Gohil saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

''Democracy and the Constitution are the soul of our country. We take this oath that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for amity and harmony,'' he said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A large number of students participated in the Independence Day programmes in their schools and colleges in the state.

The tricolour was hoisted at a fort in Lakhpat town located close to the border with Pakistan, which is a place of strategic importance in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The national flag was also hoisted at Girnar Hill, a sacred mountain located in Junagadh district.

On the Independence Day eve, several private and public buildings in the state were seen decked with the national flag colours using laser lights.

'Tiranga Yatras' were also taken out in different cities on Monday.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi participated in one such event in Surat on Monday.

