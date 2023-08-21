"Why Delhi police did not arrest accused govt official earlier": AAP targets BJP over minor sexual assault case  

Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should answer why Delhi Police did not arrest the accused government official in connection with the case of sexual assault of minor when FIR was already registered earlier. AAP said that an FIR was already registered on August 13 and yet the Delhi Police failed to arrest the accused government official.

"This heinous crime on a minor girl child shakes the conscience of our society as a whole. BJP must answer why the Delhi Police did not arrest the accused immediately when the FIR was registered on August 13, 2023," an official statement issued by AAP said. AAP further demanded that a proper detailed inquiry should be made in the case over the delay in the arrest of the official.

"Under whose pressure did the police shield an officer accused of such depravity? We demand a detailed inquiry to investigate these major procedural lacunae. The Delhi government on becoming aware of the matter immediately issued a suspension order against the accused officer," the party said. Earlier Delhi Police on Monday arrested a government official and his wife in a case of sexual assault on a minor.

The two accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50). "In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, He is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of GNCT and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50 years old," DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to police following the death of her father, who was also a Delhi government employee, the minor was living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021. Delhi Government on Monday suspended the official accused of raping a minor victim.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," an official order issued by Delhi Government read. The order comes after the official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy. (ANI)

