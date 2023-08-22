BJP resents policemen carrying umbrellas over heads of Lalu, Rabri

The opposition BJP in Bihar on Tuesday lashed out at the Nitish Kumar government over police escort provided to RJD president Lalu Prasad, while he was on a visit to his native district of Gopalganj. Prasad, a former chief minister and father of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was in Gopalganj along with his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, and video footage showed the elderly couple being escorted by police officials, carrying umbrellas over their heads to protect them from the downpour.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary reacted, saying ''Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) used to call Lalu Prasad a registered 'panjikrit apraadhi'. But now the RJD supremo is a man of honour for him. I have learnt Deputy SPs were carrying umbrellas over his head. It may be the turn of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, now, to serve him''.

The allusion of Choudhary, who incidentally began his political career two decades ago as a minister in the Rabri Devi cabinet, was to Prasad's conviction in a number of fodder scam cases.

The state BJP president was also asked about Prasad's averment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be defeated by the opposition coalition 'INDIA' in the next Lok Sabha polls.

''He (Prasad) should look at himself. He has been disqualified and cannot contest elections for a village panchayat'', replied Choudhary.

He, however, added ''At least Lalu Prasad has a vote base. Nitish Kumar does not even have that. He is surviving in power on the RJD's crutches. A reason why he is brazenly compromising with crime, corruption and communalism''.

The JD(U) leader had last year snapped ties with the BJP which he accused of trying to break his party in a bit to weaken him politically.

Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, one of the most strident critics of Lalu Prasad, also came out with a tweet demanding action against the police officials who carried umbrella over the RJD supremo's head.

He also reminded Nitish Kumar, his former boss, that while in power Prasad had been accused of ''making IAS officers carry his spittoon''.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Hathua, Anurag Kumar, the Deputy SP who held the umbrella over Prasad's head, asserted that he did so ''in good faith'' and rued the ''negative reports''.

''I was carrying an umbrella because it was raining heavily and I had to protect my weapon. We were at the spot in accordance with instructions from the DM and the SP that adequate security be provided to the visitors'', the SDPO told reporters.

Asked about the controversy, he said ''He (Prasad) was an elderly person who was obviously finding it difficult to walk in the heavy rain. So I did what I should have by way of human consideration. I acted in good faith. It is said that the incident attracted so much of negative publicity''.

RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav also lashed out at the BJP saying ''Both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi are former chief ministers of Bihar. The party president has also been a former Union minister. There was nothing irregular in the security cover they got''.

''Moreover, what the police officials did was something anybody would do for an ailing, elderly person out of human consideration. The BJP has always been involved in petty politics. It seems to have given up basic decency''.

Prasad and Rabri Devi met old friends and family members in their native place which they visited after many years. The elderly couple also offered prayers at a famous temple in Thawe locality besides garlanding a statue of the RJD supremo's mother.

Many local residents, mostly young women, handed over petitions to Rabri Devi about grievances they had from the government. The former CM assured them of necessary action.

