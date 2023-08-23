HM Amit Shah speaks to Mizoram Governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured them all possible assistance after 17 workers were killed when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the state.Several others are still feared trapped at the site, near Sairang, 21 km from Aizawl, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred this morning.Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured them all possible assistance after 17 workers were killed when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the state.
Several others are still feared trapped at the site, near Sairang, 21 km from Aizawl, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred this morning.
''Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram. I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kambhampati
- Zoramthanga
- Shah
- Sairang
- Union Home
- Hari Babu
- NDRF
- Mizoram
- CM Mizoram
- Amit Shah
- Aizawl
ALSO READ
Mizoram Governor thanks Union Govt for clearance of a 223 km rail line survey from Sairang to Hbichhuah near Myanmar border
Over 8,000 children of Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees, Manipur IDPs enrolled in Mizoram schools: Edu min
What is happening in Manipur can spill over to Mizoram, Nagaland: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh in LS
NDA partner MNF of Mizoram to back opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament
Mizoram moving ahead with responsible tourism policy: Minister