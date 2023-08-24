Abiy celebrates 'great moment' as BRICS invites Ethiopia to join
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday that a decision by the BRICS group of nations to invite Ethiopia to join was "a great moment" and that his country wanted to cooperate for "an inclusive and prosperous global order".
