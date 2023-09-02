HP: Shimla MP demands geological survey of landslide-hit areas, relief to displaced people

Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap on Saturday urged Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to order a geological survey of rain and landslide-hit areas of his constituency and provide immediate relief to the displaced people.

Kashyap, the former state BJP chief, presented a memorandum to the governor apprising him of the loss and damage caused by the heavy rains, flash floods and landslides.

He demanded the allotment of five 'biswa' land to the people rendered homeless and the arrangement of alternate shelters along with free food. The distribution should be done in a transparent manner to ensure that it reaches the affected families, he added.

A large number of roads are closed and immediate action is required to open them and restore vehicular traffic, Kashyap said.

He said Doon, Nalagarh, Renuka, Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Chopal, Kotkhai, Rohroo and Theog areas have been severely hit a and survey of loss and damage should be done on a priority basis.

