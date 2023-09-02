Left Menu

HP: Shimla MP demands geological survey of landslide-hit areas, relief to displaced people

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:58 IST
HP: Shimla MP demands geological survey of landslide-hit areas, relief to displaced people
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap on Saturday urged Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to order a geological survey of rain and landslide-hit areas of his constituency and provide immediate relief to the displaced people.

Kashyap, the former state BJP chief, presented a memorandum to the governor apprising him of the loss and damage caused by the heavy rains, flash floods and landslides.

He demanded the allotment of five 'biswa' land to the people rendered homeless and the arrangement of alternate shelters along with free food. The distribution should be done in a transparent manner to ensure that it reaches the affected families, he added.

A large number of roads are closed and immediate action is required to open them and restore vehicular traffic, Kashyap said.

He said Doon, Nalagarh, Renuka, Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Chopal, Kotkhai, Rohroo and Theog areas have been severely hit a and survey of loss and damage should be done on a priority basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023