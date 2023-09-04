Left Menu

Himachal BJP to expose 'corruption' in relief distribution during Monsoon session of assembly

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:55 IST
Himachal BJP to expose 'corruption' in relief distribution during Monsoon session of assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh BJP on Monday said it would expose the ''corruption'' by the Congress government in distribution of relief to rain-affected people during the upcoming Monsoon session of the state assembly.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, all the MLAs submitted their reports about loss the state suffered due to heavy rains, while a resolution was adopted expressing grief over loss of human lives and properties, a party statement said.

It was also decided that all the BJP MLAs would contribute their one month's salary to 'Apada Rahat Kosh' (disaster relief fund) and give the amount to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Himachal BJP also congratulated the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chairman and scientists of ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023