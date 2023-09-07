Left Menu

China, Australia hold first high-level dialogue in three years in Beijing

China and Australia should "seriously consider" what they have learned from halting their high-level dialogue over the past three years, Li Zhaoxing, a former foreign minister, said on Thursday, as the talks restarted in Beijing. The so-called Australia-China High-Level Dialogue, which does not include government ministers, had been held annually since 2014 as a platform to discuss issues of concern, but stopped in 2020 after Beijing placed curbs on dozens of Australian imports in response to Canberra questioning the origins of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:30 IST
China, Australia hold first high-level dialogue in three years in Beijing

China and Australia should "seriously consider" what they have learned from halting their high-level dialogue over the past three years, Li Zhaoxing, a former foreign minister, said on Thursday, as the talks restarted in Beijing.

The so-called Australia-China High-Level Dialogue, which does not include government ministers, had been held annually since 2014 as a platform to discuss issues of concern, but stopped in 2020 after Beijing placed curbs on dozens of Australian imports in response to Canberra questioning the origins of COVID-19. China accounts for nearly one-third of Australian trade, while Australia is China's eighth-largest trade partner.

Diplomatic exchanges have been ramping up since Australia elected a Labor government in May 2022 and China lifted tariffs on its barley exports. But Australia is still pushing for the removal of curbs on its lobster and wine exports and the release of two Australian journalists detained on national security charges. "Whether China-Australia relations can improve and develop further depends on whether both sides perceive each other correctly," Li told the Australian delegation, which is led by Craig Emerson, a former Australian trade minister.

"Over the past decades... China has not posed any threat to Australia, and will not do so in the future. I hope the Australian side will understand this," Li added. Trade, investment, regional and international security will be discussed, a statement from the office of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday, while calling the dialogue "another step in stabilising ties."

The Australian delegation also includes former Liberal foreign minister Julie Bishop, whose inclusion was to show bipartisan political support, the statement said. "I welcome the recent developments in the bilateral relationship, but we know there is more work to do... the timely and full resumption of normal trade is in the interests of both our countries," said Emerson.

"We continue to advocate for positive progress on the cases of Australians detained in China," he added. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met China's Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on Thursday at the ASEAN Summit.

"I look forward to visiting China later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Prime Minister Whitlam's historic visit," Albanese said in a statement after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023