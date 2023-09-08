Left Menu

PM Modi to have more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders over three days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.

Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the sources said.

The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart. He will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, they said.

