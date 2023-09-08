Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Congress leading in Bageshwar bypoll

Congress snatched an early lead over the BJP in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll, with its candidate Basant Kumar leading by 195 votes over the saffron partys Parwati Das in the initial round of counting on Thursday. At the end of the second round of counting, Kumar had garnered 4,554 votes while Das had polled 4,359 votes so far, Bageshwar District Magistrate Anuradha Pal said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 12:04 IST
Uttarakhand: Congress leading in Bageshwar bypoll
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress snatched an early lead over the BJP in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll, with its candidate Basant Kumar leading by 195 votes over the saffron party's Parwati Das in the initial round of counting on Thursday. At the end of the second round of counting, Kumar had garnered 4,554 votes while Das had polled 4,359 votes so far, Bageshwar District Magistrate Anuradha Pal said. The seat was held since 2007 by the BJP's Chandan Ram Das whose death in April this year necessitated a bypoll to the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023