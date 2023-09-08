Left Menu

Will contest as many LS seats as we did in 2019: Bihar Cong chief

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:09 IST
Will contest as many LS seats as we did in 2019: Bihar Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday said his party will contest a number of seats in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference at the historic Sadaqat Ashram, which serves as the BPCC headquarters, Singh did not specify the number of seats the party would contest but hinted that it would be ''as many as in the last general elections''.

He also claimed the Congress, which had contested more than 400 seats in 2019 but won only 52, has ''grown much stronger in the last one year'' for which he gave full credit to ''Bharat Jodo Yatra of our supreme leader Rahul Gandhi''.

Asked whether the Congress could face difficulty in getting its due share from allies in INDIA, he said, ''our standing (haisiyat) may be gauged from the fact that our Lok Sabha tally was highest for any opposition party''.

''Even in Bihar, we were the only party which could win a seat,'' said the Rajya Sabha member referring to Lok Sabha polls of 2019 when the NDA, which then also included Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), won all but one of the 40 seats in the state.

The Congress candidate from Kishanganj had managed to wrest the seat.

Singh, who was formerly with Lalu Prasad's RJD, said, ''Under my stewardship, the Congress may rest assured of respectable seat sharing deal''.

He also expressed confidence that the chief minister will agree to the Congress' demand for two more berths in the Bihar cabinet whenever he chooses to expand it.

On the India versus Bharat controversy, the Congress leader said, ''It stems from insecurity about growing popularity of the opposition coalition. It is also a trick to divert public attention from price rise and crony capitalism''.

The former Union minister also expressed dismay over the government not disclosing the agenda for the upcoming session of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023