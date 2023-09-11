Left Menu

Former Trump aide Meadows files appeal to move Georgia election case to federal court -filing

Meadows appealed the decision on Monday to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He also asked the U.S. district court for northern Georgia to stay the effect of its order remanding his case to state court pending his appeal to the 11th Circuit.

Mark Meadows, a former aide to Donald Trump who was charged in Georgia with trying to overturn the former U.S. president's 2020 election loss, has appealed a judge's ruling denying his bid to move the case to federal court, a court filing showed on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Friday denied a bid by Meadows to move his case from Georgia state court to federal court, giving an early win to Fulton County prosecutors, who in August charged Trump and 18 others with conspiring to undo Trump's election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. Meadows appealed the decision on Monday to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He also asked the U.S. district court for northern Georgia to stay the effect of its order remanding his case to state court pending his appeal to the 11th Circuit. In that filing, Meadows' lawyers argued that several aspects of the district court's order departed from precedent, including failing to credit Meadows' account of his conduct and duties and raising the burden on Meadows to justify the removal of his case from state court.

"There is a substantial possibility that the Eleventh Circuit will disagree with this Court on at least one of these issues, or on other issues Mr. Meadows will raise on appeal," the court filing said. Meadows also argued that not granting a stay would cause irreparable injury to Meadows.

