Delhi govt's pilgrimage scheme bonanza for elderly: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna' a ''bonanza'' for elderly people, saying such a scheme was made possible only because there was honest government in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also met 780 elderly pilgrims bound for Rameshwaram by train at Thyagraj stadium.

So far, over 75 train trips under the scheme have been flagged off and this is the 76th train of pilgrims. More than 74,000 elderly people from Delhi have availed the benefit of the scheme by visiting various pilgrim sites in the country, he said.

''It's a kind of bonanza for the elderly of Delhi because there is an honest government in the government. We send our elderly on pilgrimage by saving money,'' he said.

Delhi government bears all the expenses for their travel and stay and provides them with the best facilities. ''I met them, they are very happy.'' Kejriwal said no government in the country in the last 75 years since independence thought of any such scheme.

''People ask me from where so much money comes. There is money because Delhi has an honest government. We save money in everything and do not indulge in corruption. This saving is used to send the elderly on pilgrimage,'' Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister addressing the Rameshwaram-bound pilgrims at Thyagraj stadium said if there was any shortcoming in their travel arrangements, it would be rectified next time.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said Kejriwal considered himself the son of all elderly people in Delhi and always thought about serving them.

The train trip to Rameshwaram will last eight days and will include a visit to Madurai.

Under the scheme launched in 2018, senior citizens above 60 years of age are sent for pilgrimages at various religious places and shrines across the country, without any charges.

