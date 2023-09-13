Left Menu

Cong stages walkout in Assembly dissatisfied with Assam Accord implementation reply

Assam Accord Implementation minister Atul Bora started his reply by stating that the martyrs of the agitation lost their lives during the... In the reply laid in the House, the minister said a sub-committee is looking into the implementation of the different clauses of the Accord.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:04 IST
Cong stages walkout in Assembly dissatisfied with Assam Accord implementation reply
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress staged a walkout in the Assembly on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the reply regarding the implementation of the Assam Accord. The matter was raised by Congress' Sibamoni Bora during Question Hour, seeking to know progress in Assam Accord implementation. The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985, at the end of a six-year-long agitation against infiltration. Assam Accord Implementation minister Atul Bora started his reply by stating that the martyrs of the agitation lost their lives during the... government. At this, the Congress MLAs took umbrage and demanded that the word used by the minister to imply the deaths be deleted from proceedings. Speaker Biswajit Daimary intervened and ordered that the word be expunged from records. Bora, resuming his reply, maintained that the objective of the Accord has not been fulfilled yet. As he began to share details of progress made so far, the Congress legislators expressed dissatisfaction at the reply and walked out of the House. In the reply laid in the House, the minister said a sub-committee is looking into the implementation of the different clauses of the Accord. Five rounds of talks by the sub-committee with stakeholders have already been held and it is in the process of finalising the roadmap for completely implementing all the clauses, Bora added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023