Govt officials' union protests proposal to water down IPC section 353

A union of gazetted officials on Friday protested against the Maharashtra government's proposal to water down section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with the offence of `assault to deter a public servant from discharge of duty'. Manoj Sanap, general secretary of the Gazetted Officers Federation, told the media here that office-bearers of the federation submitted memorandums addressed to the government to the collectors in various districts. In July, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had said in the Assembly that the government was planning to water down stringent amendments to section 353 as it was being misused by police against politicians.

The federation said that government officials frequently face assaults or manhandling, and the removal of stringent provisions from the IPC section was unwarranted. Under the section, `whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant, or with intent to prevent or deter that person from discharging his duty as such public servant' shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, or fine, or both. The offence is non-bailable.

