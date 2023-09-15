"This represents sick mentality...," Nityanand Rai on Bihar Minister's comparison of Ramcharitmanas with cyanide

After Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar made controversial remarks by comparing Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide", Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said that this represents their "sick mentality." "I would suggest keeping one Guru, reading each line of Ramayana and understanding the essence of each word and then commenting on Ramayana-Mahabharat. He further said that they should not say such things. This represents their sick mentality," Rai said.

"This represents an appeasement mentality...Mahabharat and Ramayana are not cyanide...Appeasement, corruption and governments giving refuge to criminals are cyanide," he added. The salvo was fired as Bihar's Education Minister, Chandra Shekhar, compared the holy Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide".

Speaking at an event on Hindi Diwas (September 14), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "If you serve 56 kinds of dishes and mix potassium cyanide into them, would you eat them?"The same analogy applies to the scriptures of Hinduism." Meanwhile, Bihar LoP Vijay Sinha also reacted to the Bihar Minister's statement and said that this is mental perversion.

"Where is it written in the Constitution that secularism means abusing your own religion...This is a mental perversion," Bihar LoP said. Earlier in the day, addressing media from the BJP headquarters in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar for drawing a parallel between Ramcharitmanas and "potassium cyanide".

"He says that Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. Crores of people have their devotion placed in it. Those who have the audacity to call 'Ram' a venom are questioning the basic beliefs of this country and hurting it. The public will boycott them," Patra asserted. (ANI)

