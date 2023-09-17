Rajasthan Guv, CM wish PM Modi on his 73rd birthday

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, , who turned 73 on Sunday.

Gehlot posted on X, “Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. May God give you a healthy, happy and long life.” Wishing Modi good health and longevity, Mishra said that India's pride has increased across the world due to the strong leadership of Modi. “India is rapidly moving forward on the path of progress towards becoming a superpower,” he added in his post on X.

Vasundhara Raje and other political leaders from Rajasthan also extended birthday wishes to the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)