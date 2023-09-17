"Women's reservation bill should be passed in Parliament": Praful Patel 

NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Praful Patel on Sunday said that the Women's Reservation bill should be passed in Parliament adding that this step by the government will receive cross-party support. Speaking to ANI, Praful Patel said," After 75 years of Independence, we are about to get a new Parliament. This will be a matter of pride for everybody. We should enter the new parliament building with new thoughts and vision. This issue (Women reservation bill) has been discussed over a long time but concrete steps have not been taken yet."

"Women reservation bill should be passed. The passage of the Women's reservation bill will receive support from all parties," he added. Earlier today, Praful Patel attended an all-party meeting in the Parliament Library building, ahead of the Special Session of Parliament which begins tomorrow.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders of opposition parties were present at the all-party meeting in the national capital Coming out of the all-party meeting held in Delhi on the eve of the Special session in Parliament, Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra mentioned that demand was raised by his party over the passage of the Women Reservation Bill.

"We are very happy that the Centre called this short session and inaugurated the new Parliament building. We have demanded a Women's Reservation Bill. Participation of women must increase," he said. Multiple parties are supporting are demanding the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Earlier yesterday Congress Working Committee also adopted a resolution demanding that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the upcoming special session of Parliament. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding that the Government of India should provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament.

"As you are aware, our Constitution has envisaged suitable provisions for affirmative action in favour of Women to correct historical prejudices and discrimination against them. I am happy to inform you that Telangana State Government is implementing 30 per cent reservation for women in public employment and admissions in educational institutions," the letter read. The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long. (ANI)

