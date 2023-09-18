Turkish President Erdogan asks Musk to open Tesla's 7th factory in Turkey- Anadolu Agency
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 04:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 04:23 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to open Tesla's seventh factory in Turkey, Anadolu Agency posted on social media platform X on Sunday.
Erdogan asked Musk during a meeting at Turkish House in New York, the Turkish state-owned news agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erdogan's Russia visit vital for grain deal, Turkish leader's chief aide says
The Turkish president is to meet Putin with the aim of reviving the Ukraine grain export deal
The Turkish president is to meet Putin with the aim of reviving the Ukraine grain export deal
The Turkish president meets Putin with the aim of reviving the Ukraine grain export deal
Russia's Putin sits down for talks with Turkish leader Erdogan aimed at reviving the Ukraine grain export deal, reports AP.