“Wherever Congress gave guarantees, could not fulfill even single one” says Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has taken a jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her six guarantees given in Telangana and said that wherever Congress gave guarantees, they could not fulfil even a single guarantee. Fadnavis made the remark while talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday. He has arrived here to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

"I just want to ask the Congress leaders that in every state where the Congress gave guarantees, they could not fulfil even a single guarantee. They only lie, make promises during elections and later forget. They deceive people," Deputy CM Fadnavis said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed people's lives in the last nine years. The change is visible. People are seeing that the country is moving forward and the people of India are with PM Modi," he added.

Addressing a public rally in Telegana on Sunday, Sonia Gandhi said, "To fulfil the aspiration of the people of Telangana, we (Congress) are announcing six guarantees, Mahalakshmi being the first one. We are committed to fulfilling each one of them." When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying there is some case against every opposition leader but no case against Telangana CM, or AIMIM leaders, Fadnavis said "What Rahul Gandhi says in the morning is not remembered in the evening. Similarly what he (Gandhi) spoke in the evening was not known on the next day."

"Rahul Gandhi may be a big leader of Congress but it is not necessary to take his statements seriously," he added. Coming down on the INDIA bloc, Fadnavis said, "No one is ready to consider each other as a leader in INDI Alliance. There are twice as many leaders as there are parties here. This type of alliance will never work. The alliance should be such that it accommodates each other."

"Everyday their statements are against each other and the biggest thing is that they have no existence in each other's state. So even if people come together who have no existence in each other's state, no result can be achieved. West Bengal CM Mamta Banarjee cannot give any results by going to Uttar Pradesh. Similarly former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav cannot give results by going to West Bengal," he added. Talking about Sanatan Dharma, he said, "The oldest culture in India is Sanatan Dharma and no one should speak about anyone's religion in this country. If someone speaks on Islam or Christianity, there will be an uproar. But speaking against Sanatan like this and calling yourself secular, I believe there is no greater foolishness than this."

Speaking about the BJP's Yatra in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan, he said, "Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh and Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan are getting good support from the people. We will return to power in both states." (ANI)

