"During G20, India emerged as a ‘Vishwa Mitra'": PM Modi

Recalling the emotional moment for inclusion of African Union in G20 during its presidency', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the success of G20 is of 140 crore Indians adding that India has carved a place for itself as 'Vishwa Mitra'. PM Modi in his opening speech during the special session of Parliament on Monday expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement of the success of G20 by the Chair.

The Prime Minister said that the success of the G20 is of 140 crore Indians and not of any particular individual or party. The success of more than 200 events in more than 60 places in India as a manifestation of the success of India's diversity. "India will always feel pride for the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during its presidency," he said recalling the emotional moment of the inclusion. Pointing out the negative tendencies of a few people to create doubt about the capabilities of India, the PM Modi stated that a consensus was achieved for the G20 Declaration and a roadmap for the future was created here.

Underlining that India's G20 Presidency lasts till the final day of November, and the nation intends to utilize it to the fullest, the Prime Minister supported the Speaker's resolution to conduct a P20 Summit (Parliamentary 20) under his chairship. He said, "It is a matter of pride for all that India has carved a place for itself as 'Vishwa Mitra' and the entire world is seeing a friend in India. Reasons for that are our 'Sanskaars' that we gathered from Vedas to Vivekanand. The Mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is uniting us to bring the world with us."

The G20 summit, which saw the participation of heads of state of 30 countries as well as delegates of leading international organisations, concluded successfully in the national capital on September 10. The summit led to the consolidation of a comprehensive framework with the objective of fostering enhanced collaboration among the G20 member nations, the European Union, and the African Union, which was formally inducted into the bloc at the New Delhi summit.

The big-ticket event, for which the national capital was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at the Pragati Maidan. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold the mantle till the end of November.

India's theme for the G20 Presidency was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which translates to 'One Earth One Family One Future'. The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. The five-day special session of Parliament began at 11 am on Monday.

The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)