PM's comments on T'gana in Parliament "disparaging," reflect 'disregard' for facts, BRS Minister Rama Rao hits out

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:09 IST
PM's comments on T'gana in Parliament "disparaging," reflect 'disregard' for facts, BRS Minister Rama Rao hits out
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in Parliament on Telangana as ''disparaging,'' Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said they reflect his utter ''disregard'' for historical facts.

In a message posted in X (formerly Twitter), the BRS Working President, referring to Modi's comments, said to suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only ''factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant.'' ''I am deeply dismayed by Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji's comments regarding the formation of Telangana state,'' he said in the message.

Rama Rao said the people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realised on June 2, 2014 and the journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of the state.

Modi during his speech in Parliament today lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both the states.

''To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant. In his attempts to criticise the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana,'' the minister said.

He suggested in his message that it is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

