MP: Home minister Narottam Mishra alleges Congress stole Jan Aakrosh Yatra’s theme song from Pakistan; Congress hits back

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken a jibe at Congress party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra and alleged that they stole the yatra's theme song from Pakistan. Mishra claimed that the Congress' theme song (Chalo Chalo Chalo… Congress ke sang Chalo…) was based on a song released by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan which was 'Chalo Chalo Imran Ke Saath'. He also played both the sound clips while addressing the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

"I would like to draw attention to two issues about the Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra'. First, the theme song Yatra has been stolen from Pakistan. Second issue I want to bring to light is that in this 'Chalo Chalo', 28 congress MLAs had left from the party. The government also lost power in the state in this 'Chalo Chalo'," Mishra said. He further said that the Congress had lost its credibility in this 'Chalo Chalo'. Now in the same 'Chalo Chalo, the public would make Congress go away.

Meanwhile, the home minister also said, "There was not even a single Dalit or woman face in the yatra. Both brothers (former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh) eat cream and send Congress leaders Govind Singh, Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachauri on the yatra. They (Congress) become a Dalit well wisher and not even a single Dalit in it." There is not even a single woman, why are they (Congress) so upset with Ladli Bahnas? With this one can understand what kind of Yatra they (Congress) are going to begin, he added.

"They (Congress) worry about the unemployed before the elections and then forgets. Talks about farmers to waive off farmer's debt up to Rs 2 lakh in 10 days otherwise would change the Chief Minister but did not waive off. Bulk transfers were made by Kamal Nath. They are wearing medals of corruption," Mishra said. Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation of stealing the theme song, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said, "BJP is doing low level politics and the frustration of BJP is now clearly visible. We did not steal anyone's song. Our artists, Indian lyricists, and Indian composers have made this song and BJP is insulting them."

The congress leader further says when the BJP is doing such low level politics, he also wants to ask some questions. If any BJP leader has the guts to answer on his allegation, then should come forward and answer it. "Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, where BJP is in government, Dushyant Chautala's song was definitely made from Pakistan's PTI and Imran Khan. I feel shame on people doing such low-level politics and not seeing inside their own houses. I am waiting for the reply from BJP," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)