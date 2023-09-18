Left Menu

India cabinet approves reserving third of parliament lower house seats for women -TV channels

The Indian government on Monday cleared a bill that guarantees the reservation of 33% seats for women in India's lower house of parliament and state legislative assemblies, according to four local TV news channels.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:09 IST
India cabinet approves reserving third of parliament lower house seats for women -TV channels

The Indian government on Monday cleared a bill that guarantees the reservation of 33% seats for women in India's lower house of parliament and state legislative assemblies, according to four local TV news channels. The Women's Reservation Bill was approved by the cabinet in New Delhi and will be tabled during the current special session of parliament called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India Today and NDTV newschannels reported.

Government officials and ministers who attended the cabinet meeting, which was led by Modi, were not immediately available to confirm or deny the approval of the bill that was first introduced in 1996. Women account for almost half of India's 950 million registered voters but make for only 15% of parliament and about 10% of state legislatures, pushing the world's largest democracy to the bottom of global rankings on gender parity in legislatures.

Successive governments have sought to address this since the mid-1990s by trying to make a law that blocks a third of seats for women at the national and state levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023