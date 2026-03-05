Broadcom's Bold AI Chip Bet: Challenging Nvidia with $100 Billion Ambition
Broadcom anticipates significant growth in AI chip sales, aiming for $100 billion by 2027. The company is set to supply AI technology to firms like Anthropic and OpenAI. Though AI investment raises valuation concerns, Broadcom projects strong future revenue despite a current stock dip.
Broadcom shares soared by 7% pre-market on Thursday following a bold forecast from the company. It projects its artificial intelligence chip sales to surpass $100 billion by 2027. This move positions Broadcom as a formidable competitor in a market long dominated by Nvidia.
Tech giants including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are anticipated to invest over $600 billion this year in building AI infrastructure, spurring demand for chips, servers, storage, and networking equipment. Broadcom plans to deliver 3 gigawatts of tensor processing units to Anthropic and aims to ship OpenAI's inaugural AI chip, providing over 1 GW, by 2027.
Despite investor apprehensions regarding adequate returns from AI expenditures, Broadcom forecasts second-quarter revenue to hit $22 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. In addition, the company has launched a share repurchase program worth up to $10 billion, set to conclude by year's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Objects Disrupt Amazon AWS in UAE: A New Era of Cyberconfrontation?
Power Issues Strike Amazon's Middle East Data Centers Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Power and Connectivity Crisis at Amazon UAE Data Center Following Strikes
Amazon Data Services' $427M Campus Acquisition: A Move Towards AI Expansion
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions