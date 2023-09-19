Former Pacific leaders hope Australians 'find conscience' to pass First Nations referendum

Former Pacific Islands leaders say they "pray that Australians find it in their conscience" to vote for constitutional recognition of First Nations people, amid concern Australia's image in the region will be damaged if, as polling predicts, the historic motion fails.

Eight former leaders and top diplomats, including former Kiribati president Anote Tong, former Palau president Tommy Remengesau and former Marshall Islands president Hilda Cathy Heine, said on Tuesday that as indigenous peoples of island nations they associated closely with traditional communities. "We support the momentum by First Nations in seeking to redress the injustices faced by First Nations of Australia, and pray that Australians would find it in their conscience to support this initial step towards a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament," the Pacific Elders Voice group said in a statement to Reuters.

Passing the referendum should be a "first step" towards a treaty with First Nations people, they added. Polling this month shows the Oct. 14 referendum, to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution and set up an advisory body to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people input on policies that affect them, is likely to fail.

The referendum requires a national majority of votes as well as a majority of votes in at least four of the six states in order to change the constitution. Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has made inclusion of First Nations culture a feature of its foreign policy since being elected last year. It has also pointed to historical trade by the country's First Nations people with Pacific Islands as a basis for strong modern ties, amid competition for influence with China.

An Ambassador for First Nations People was appointed in March. In an interview with Vanuatu broadcaster VBTC during a Pacific Islands visit in July, ambassador Justin Mohamed said the referendum was a "very important time" for Australia, but acknowledged there was "a lot of dialogue both for and against". He added that whatever the outcome, his work would continue to highlight that Australia's First Nations people had been linked by trade to the Pacific Islands for centuries.

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop has previously said a no vote would send a "very negative message" that would affect Australia's international reputation. Indigenous Australians, who account for 3.8% of the population, face disadvantages including discrimination, poor health and education outcomes and high incarceration rates.

Supporters of the referendum argue the "Voice to Parliament" will bring progress for the Aboriginal community, while opponents say it would hand excessive powers to the body. Some Indigenous Australians want stronger action, including a treaty with the government.

