Left Menu

Situation in J-K contrary to claims of govt: Omar

You can gauge from it how peaceful and calm it is.Yes, there is peace and calm in and around Srinagar, because they the administration can be seen playing golf, roaming with Miss World, taking G20 delegates for sightseeing but, Kokernag, Uri, and Rajouri will show you how the situation is outside Srinagar, Abdullah said castigating the LG-led administration for its claims of peace in the valley.The former JK chief minister said militancy has resurfaced in Pir Panjal region.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:06 IST
Situation in J-K contrary to claims of govt: Omar
Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was contrary to the claims of the central government which was trying to hide it with lies.

''Four people have been killed in the (Anantnag) encounter. Today is its seventh day. Perhaps, no militant was killed. You can gauge from it how 'peaceful and calm' it is.

''Yes, there is peace and calm in and around Srinagar, because they (the administration) can be seen playing golf, roaming with Miss World, taking G20 (delegates) for sightseeing but, Kokernag, Uri, and Rajouri will show you how the situation is outside Srinagar,'' Abdullah said castigating the LG-led administration for its claims of peace in the valley.

The former J&K chief minister said militancy has resurfaced in Pir Panjal region. ''I do not remember when situation was like this in Rajouri when I was chief minister. The militancy has resurfaced in Pir Panjal region. The situation is not as good as they (government) claim. These people have become callous and are only spreading lies,'' Abdullah said.

When a reporter asked him for solution, the leader suggested acknowledging that there is a problem would be a good start.

''When you go to see a doctor, he first accepts that there is a problem, then he prescribes a medication for the disease. These people are not ready to accept that there is a problem. Let them do that first, then we will help them in finding a solution,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023