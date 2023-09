Situation in J-K contrary to claims of govt: Omar

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was contrary to the claims of the central government which was trying to hide it with lies.

''Four people have been killed in the (Anantnag) encounter. Today is its seventh day. Perhaps, no militant was killed. You can gauge from it how 'peaceful and calm' it is.

''Yes, there is peace and calm in and around Srinagar, because they (the administration) can be seen playing golf, roaming with Miss World, taking G20 (delegates) for sightseeing but, Kokernag, Uri, and Rajouri will show you how the situation is outside Srinagar,'' Abdullah said castigating the LG-led administration for its claims of peace in the valley.

The former J&K chief minister said militancy has resurfaced in Pir Panjal region. ''I do not remember when situation was like this in Rajouri when I was chief minister. The militancy has resurfaced in Pir Panjal region. The situation is not as good as they (government) claim. These people have become callous and are only spreading lies,'' Abdullah said.

When a reporter asked him for solution, the leader suggested acknowledging that there is a problem would be a good start.

''When you go to see a doctor, he first accepts that there is a problem, then he prescribes a medication for the disease. These people are not ready to accept that there is a problem. Let them do that first, then we will help them in finding a solution,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)