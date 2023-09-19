Left Menu

PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha MPs to unanimously approve women's reservation bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:36 IST
PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha MPs to unanimously approve women's reservation bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to Rajya Sabha members to unanimously approve the women's reservation bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - when it comes to the Upper House after being passed by Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, Modi said the bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

''When the bill comes before you, I urge Rajya Sabha members to approve it unanimously,'' Modi said.

The issue of reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been pending for several years.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitutional Amendment bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women earlier in the day.

In his speech, Modi also said ''Today (September 19, 2023) is a memorable as well as a historic day'' as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moved to the new Parliament building.

It is not just a new Parliament building, but a symbol of a new beginning, Modi said.

The prime minister also stressed that the country needs to meet goals in a time-bound manner as the new generation is restless.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the various measures taken by his government in the last nine years for women empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023