Reservation bill 'revolutionary' step towards women empowerment: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Narishakti Vandan Bill is a ''revolutionary'' step towards women empowerment.

The government on Tuesday introduced the bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the introduction of the bill was a matter of pride for India, which is a great democracy.

''The 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha today is a 'yugantkari' (revolutionary) step towards women empowerment,'' he said.

The chief minister congratulated the country's 'matra shakti' (women power) for the bill and said it will not only give rights to the women population but also make Indian democracy stronger and more participatory.

''It will play a big role in building a developed India,'' he said, expressing gratitude to Modi for the bill.

By bringing the bill, which requires an amendment to the Constitution, the Modi government has revived the concept of women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies that was pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

The CM also congratulated the citizens of the country for the new Parliament building.

On the second day of the special session of Parliament, the proceedings were initiated in the newly constructed building.

''The new Parliament building representing the constitutional rights of 140 crore Indians will become an eternal symbol of our strong and golden future along with the establishment of human values,'' he said on X.

''I have full confidence that this Parliament building will further accelerate the continuous journey of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to the people of the country!", he said.

