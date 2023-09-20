Conducive environment should be created to establish framework for social justice campaign: Hemant Soren

A conducive environment should be created in the country to establish a framework to run a campaign for social justice and connect people, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the second national conference 'INDIA FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE -- Shifting the focus on Social Justice' organised by the All India Federation for Social Justice, Soren said social security is a matter of great significance for India.

''A conducive environment should be created in the country on the issue of social justice so that a framework can be established to run a campaign and connect people, enabling them to build a strong pillar for social security in the country,'' he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said in order for India to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth it is crucial to ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of society. ''India has a deep-rooted problem of caste-based discrimination which has marginalised certain communities for centuries. Social justice initiatives are necessary to address this issue and provide a level-playing field. Social justice efforts aim to empower women and ensure that they have the same rights, opportunities and protection as men,'' he said.

Referring to the women reservation bill which was introduced in Parliament on Tuesday, he said a bill that does not give adequate representation to women in SC, ST and OBC category cannot be in the true spirit of social justice. ''We must prepare ourselves for a longer struggle. Social justice initiatives can help ensure that all citizens including those from marginalised communities have access to equality, education and healthcare,'' he said.

Former Jammu and Kahmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah echoed the sentiment that true change requires a government that prioritises the wellbeing of all citizens. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury lamented the ''increasing'' disconnect between constitutional commitments and ground realities, particularly in terms of social justice.

He shared alarming statistics on crimes against women and tribals, emphasising the urgent need to address these issues.

RJD leader Manoj Jha called for inclusive policies that protect the interests of OBCs, SC, and STs, and stressed the importance of conducting a caste census.

Senior Congress leader and former Law minister V S Moily underscored the government's responsibility to uplift socially oppressed sections through social justice schemes.

''The persistence of caste hierarchy in various aspects of society, emphasises that social justice is essential for political stability,'' he said.

CPI leader D Raja asserted that India should be a secular and welfare state, highlighting the need to eradicate caste-based discrimination. ''Political reform should begin with the dismantling of the caste system, as advocated by B R Ambedkar,'' he said.

TMC MP Jawahar Sircar underlined the urgency of addressing the disrespect faced by backward classes.

He emphasized the influence of higher judiciary and professions like engineering in shaping societal attitudes.

