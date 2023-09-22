Mexico president says central bank should begin promoting growth
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the Bank of Mexico should begin promoting economic growth as inflation continues to ease in Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy.
Data published earlier on Friday showed inflation slowing in the first half of September.
