Biden would veto two House spending bills, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden would veto House of Representatives appropriations bills that would provide funding for the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the White House's Office of Management and Budget said on Friday.

House Republicans are trying to muster support for spending legislation that would keep the government and avoid the fourth government shutdown in a decade beginning Oct. 1. Those efforts have so far failed.

