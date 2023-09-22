Canada to provide extra C$650 mln of military aid to Ukraine -Trudeau
Canada will give an extra C$650 million ($482 million) in military aid to Ukraine over the next three years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament on Friday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
($1 = 1.3485 Canadian dollars)
