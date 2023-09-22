Left Menu

Canada to provide extra C$650 mln of military aid to Ukraine -Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:19 IST
Canada will give an extra C$650 million ($482 million) in military aid to Ukraine over the next three years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament on Friday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

($1 = 1.3485 Canadian dollars)

