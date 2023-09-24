Sanjay Raut slams BJP over Bidhuri's remarks in LS against BSP's Danish Ali

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for objectionable remarks made in Parliament by the ruling party's MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Bidhuri used objectionable terms for Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a Lok Sabh debate, leading to outrage across the country.

''One Lok Sabha member calls another MP a terrorist and extremist. He goes further and makes comments on his religion and caste. Had such foul language been used by any opposition MP, my stand would have been the same,'' Raut told reporters.

''It is wrong and such a person must not be in Parliament. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain the sanctity and honour of the new Parliament,'' he said.

Raut brushed aside talk of Bidhuri and Ali becoming ''poster boys'' of the BJP and opposition, respectively, after the incident.

''The rules of Parliament must be the same for everyone. You suspend (AAP MPs) Raghav Chaddha and Sanjay Singh as well as Rajni Patel and Congress' Adhit Ranjan Chowdhury but send a mere notice to Bidhuri,'' the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)