Former MLC and cooperative stalwart B S Vishwanath passes away

Former Legislative Council member and a stalwart in the cooperative sector B S Vishwanath died due to age-related ailments at his residence in Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, family sources said on Sunday. He was 89.

He is survived by his wife Sharada, a son and a daughter. He was not keeping well for the last one year, the family sources said.

Born on January 6, 1934 in Tirthahalli, Vishwanath was an iconic figure in the cooperative sector. He had served as the president of the Primary Land Development Bank in Tirthahalli for more than 14 years.

He was a member of the Governing Council of the National Co-operative Union of India and elected Vice- Chairman in 1974, and was elected as the President of the National Co-operative Union of India for a three-year term in January 1978.

The former MLC was also the Chairman of the National Council for Co-operative Training of India.

He also served as a member of the Central Committee of the International Co-operative Alliance, London and of the General Council of the International Raiffeisen Union, Bonn, West Germany.

Vishwanath entered active politics in 1967 and was elected to the Legislative Council first in 1970 and re-elected in 1976 for one more term. He had served as the director of Canara Bank as well.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was pained to hear about the demise of Vishwanath and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

