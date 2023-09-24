Left Menu

Himachal DyCM accuses BJP regime of failing to present state's case to 15th Finance Commission

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday accused the previous BJP dispensation of not effectively presenting the state's case before the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a mere 8 per cent increase in the devolution of funds.

Agnihotri, who on Thursday presented a white paper on the state's financial position in the assembly, said the Congress government had effectively presented its case before the 14th Finance Commission and there was a 272 per cent increase in revenue deficit grants.

Addressing reporters here, Agnihotri said the revenue deficit in 2022-23 -- the last year of the previous BJP dispensation -- was Rs 6,336 crore and called it a reflection of its reckless spending without adhering to the norms during an election year.

The state will get Rs 1,319 crore less on account of revenue deficit grants in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23. This amount will decline progressively in the coming years, he added. On Thursday, presenting the white paper on the state's financial position as on March 31, Agnihotri said the cumulative liability of the Himachal Pradesh government exceeded Rs 92,774 crore.

This included a debt liability of Rs 76,630 crore, Rs 10,600 crore on account of unpaid dues due to revised pay scales and dearness allowance, and other liabilities of Rs 5,544 crore, he said.

Himachal Pradesh is now ranked among the five most debt-ridden states in India, the deputy chief minister had said.

Agnihotri had also accused the previous BJP dispensation of borrowing Rs 16,262 crore during 2022-23.

