MP: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says PM Modi’s visit infuses energy in BJP workers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital Bhopal has infused a new energy among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Scindia made the remark while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Monday.

When asked about PM Modi’s visit to Bhopal, Scinda said, “It was a very historic visit. He has awakened a new energy in the hearts of each and every BJP worker. We BJP workers will do our best to keep his thoughts and ideology intact and to implement it on the ground.” PM Modi arrived and addressed a ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, a mega congregation of BJP workers here in the state capital on Monday. Notably, for the last few weeks, the BJP was taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in the state. Modi addressed the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ to mark the culmination of these yatras.

Meanwhile, when asked about Congress saying that PM Modi neither took name of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan nor any BJP leaders present on the stage while addressing the program, Scinda said, “Congress is getting worried about the BJP, this reflects what is happening inside the Congress.” On the other hand, reacting to the Women's cricket team winning gold at the Asian Games 2023, the union minister said that the women's cricket team blazed a trail at the national level from which all the cricketers need to take inspiration.

“I congratulate all of our players for their tremendous performance at the Asian Games 2023,” Scindia added. India women (116/7) beat Sri Lanka women (97/8) in the final by 19 runs to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)