RSS wants to unite entire society: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to unite the entire society and in this process, it will involve everyone, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

On the last day of his four-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital, Bhagwat interacted with intellectuals at the Saraswati Kunj in Niralanagar, according to a statement issued by RSS praant prachaar pramukh ashok Dubey.

During the interaction, the RSS chief said, ''The Sangh wants to unite the entire society, and in this, there is no one who is 'paraayaa' to the Sangh.'' ''Those who oppose us, are also our own. Their opposing us should not damage us, this much deliberation we will definitely do,'' he said.

Bhagwat said that as members of the RSS, ''our effort is to bring everyone together''. The 'swayamsevaks' of the Sangh are doing a number of good works for transforming the society, and ''all of you (intellectuals) can participate in these works'', he said.

He also expressed his wish to discharge an active role in works pertaining to social transformation and the nation.

