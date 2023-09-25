Left Menu

RSS wants to unite entire society: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS wants to unite the entire society and in this process, it will involve everyone, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.On the last day of his four-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital, Bhagwat interacted with intellectuals at the Saraswati Kunj in Niralanagar, according to a statement issued by RSS praant prachaar pramukh ashok Dubey.During the interaction, the RSS chief said, The Sangh wants to unite the entire society, and in this, there is no one who is paraayaa to the Sangh. Those who oppose us, are also our own.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:01 IST
RSS wants to unite entire society: Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to unite the entire society and in this process, it will involve everyone, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

On the last day of his four-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital, Bhagwat interacted with intellectuals at the Saraswati Kunj in Niralanagar, according to a statement issued by RSS praant prachaar pramukh ashok Dubey.

During the interaction, the RSS chief said, ''The Sangh wants to unite the entire society, and in this, there is no one who is 'paraayaa' to the Sangh.'' ''Those who oppose us, are also our own. Their opposing us should not damage us, this much deliberation we will definitely do,'' he said.

Bhagwat said that as members of the RSS, ''our effort is to bring everyone together''. The 'swayamsevaks' of the Sangh are doing a number of good works for transforming the society, and ''all of you (intellectuals) can participate in these works'', he said.

He also expressed his wish to discharge an active role in works pertaining to social transformation and the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023