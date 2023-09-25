AIADMK snaps ties with BJP; Annamalai says national leadership will speak at right time

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a key ally in Tamil Nadu on Monday when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) snapped its ties with the ruling party at the Centre. This came as a jolt to the BJP, just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as key state assembly elections preceding that. Speaking about the development, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said that it is the saffron party which needs the AIADMK and not the other way round.

“It's the BJP which needs AIADMK and it's not AIADMK that needs BJP as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned," Sathyan said. “For the sanctity of the alliance we maintained the status quo. But K Annamalai turned out to be a rabble-rouser. He started commenting on our leaders and founders. He started criticising our ideology,” he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, the most popular face of the BJP in the state, who was projected to be the focal point of this separation, shied away from speaking on this breakup. "Now Yatra is going on and I read the press statement given by them (AIADMK) and regarding this. Our national leadership will speak at the right time. I thank all the media persons. We have a protocol and our national leadership will speak at the right time," Annamalai said while he was participating in the En Mann En Makkal Yatra in the state.

While the snapping of ties between the two parties in Tamil Nadu may be seen as a blow to the BJP, several political leaders from the state maintained that it is only a temporary separation. TKS Elangovan, former Rajya Sabha MP from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party which rules Tamil Nadu in partnership with the Congress, took a swipe at the BJP saying that the Enforcement Directorate will have to expand their foothold in the state now.

"The poor Enforcement Directorate will have to expand their activities now. Since AIADMK has now become an opposition party, they will target them," he said. Taking a cryptic view of AIADMK’s separation from the BJP, Elangovan said, "They have taken this decision only because of Annamalai's speech. If Annamalai changes, let’s wait and see what will happen..."

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi MMK President MH Jawahirulla also took a similar view saying that it is only a ploy by the AIADMK to force the BJP to sack Annamalai. "I don't think this break-up will last for ever at least until the 2024 Parliament elections. This is a ploy by the AIADMK to force the BJP to sack its present state president Annamalai and place someone who would be amenable to them. Beyond that I don't think AIADMK has the guts to shed off its links with BJP forever. AIADMK has not criticised any of the BJP's policies,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani shared the same view. "….whether the separation is permanent or temporary, whether it is a judicial separation or an official divorce (remains to be seen). For them (AIADMK) going back and coming out is a very ordinary thing. It creates news value for newspapers," he said. BJP leader CT Ravi backed Annamalai saying that the party is being strengthened in Tamil Nadu under the latter’s leadership.

"Eight months are left and what will happen in these months, we can't say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done," Ravi said. Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that it is a step in the right direction for the AIADMK if they have taken the decision after understanding the ideology of the BJP.

"This is a good step. If they have understood the ideology of NDA and BJP and took this decision after careful consideration and not for any bargaining with BJP, then it is a good step...,” Ravi said. Pointing out the number of exits by National Democratic Alliance partners in recent years, Ravi said, “BJP doesn't respect its allies. You saw Shiv Sena leave, you saw Akali Dal leave, several parties left them in UP."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP lost a major ally in south India and it is a big loss to the party. “If you look at South India, then you would see that a major ally of NDA has quit the alliance. I think this will be a big loss to BJP. Shiv Sena, JD(U) and Akali Dal have already quit the alliance,” Yadav said.

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP top brass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said, “It shows that NDA is meaningless now. Only one dictator is sitting there and two people are running the country." AIADMK spokesperson Sasirekha said, "Based on the members' opinion we are taking this resolution. This is the happiest moment for AIADMK. We are happy to face the upcoming elections whether it be Parliament or Assembly elections..."

Earlier this evening, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy announced that his party is breaking all ties with the BJP and the NDA alliance with immediate effect. "AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA alliance from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS and our cadres for the past one year," Munusamy said.

The BJP which lost Karnataka (the only southern state it ruled) this year, managed to join hands with the Janata Dal (Secular) this week. However, with AIADMK exiting the NDA fold today, the political landscape in south India changes once again for the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)