Owaisi is B team of BJP and BRS: Congress leader Netta D'Souza

All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza alleged that All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi of being 'B' team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). D'Souza's attack on Owaisi came in response to his challenge to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"Owaisi had asked Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad, he had proved that he is B team of BJP and he is playing in the hands of BRS and BJP. Whatever he is doing is being done on the orders of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," D'Souza said. Further reacting to BRS MLC K Kavitha's remark on Rahul Gandhi that she would invite Rahul Gandhi after BRS win in Telangana, Netta D'Souza said, "It rained a little in Hyderabad, while I was coming, it took around 45 minutes to cover the 2 km via road, the people are fed up with this (BRS) government."

"A lot of people gathered to thank Sonia Gandhi when she was here for the Congress Working Committee meeting, the amount of love showered at her shows that in coming days the Congress party will form the government and Rahul Gandhi will come here for sure," added D'Souza. Talking about the Women's Reservation Bill D'Souza came down heavily on the BJP and PM Modi alleged them of betraying women of the country. "BJP again and again is trying to betray the women of the country. The way the women's reservation bill was passed with riders, means that in the coming ten years the reservation bill will become a jumla, it has been passed on the papers but practically it will be done after census and delimitation."

The Bill merely reads that it shall come into effect "after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first Census taken after the commencement of the Bill is undertaken. It doesn't specify the cycle of elections from which women will get their due share. The current Bill does not provide women's reservation in the Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils. The Rajya Sabha currently has lower representation of women than the Lok Sabha. Representation is an ideal that must be reflected in both the Lower and Upper Houses.

"Our question to PM is why is he not enforcing the bill immediately. All the leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other MPs have raised the question of why it is not enforced for 2024," she added. Recently, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, both passed the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 (128th Constitutional Amendment Bill) or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The bill reserves one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha, State legislative assemblies and the Delhi assembly. This will also apply to the seats reserved for SCs (Scheduled Castes) and STs (Scheduled Tribes) in Lok Sabha and State Legislatures. (ANI)

