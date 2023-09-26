Maharashtra was the first state to make policies for women: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took a dig at PM Modi for taking credit over the Women's Reservation Bill, stating that Maharashtra was the first State in the country that had initiated steps for women's empowerment, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not briefed correctly. "Maharashtra was the first state to make policies for women. When I was Defence Minister, we made 11 per cent reservation for women in defence forces. Such decisions were taken during the Congress government," Sharad Pawar said.

Notably, Maharashtra introduced reservation for women in municipal and district local bodies in 1994. He said that on June 24, 1994, the Congress government headed by him in Maharashtra had unveiled a women's policy which was the first in the country.

He further asserted, "It's unfortunate that the PM was not briefed properly in this regard and that is why he made such statements against Congress." The Parliament on Thursday passed a historic legislation to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday in the Parliament's Special Session with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it. The Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill unanimously on Thursday with 214 members voting in support and none against.

On the issue of tension between India-Canada tensions, Pawar extended his support to the Indian government. "As a citizen of India and as a member of Parliament, I support the Indian government on India-Canada tension," he added.

The statement from the NCP Chief came amidst tensions in India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18, alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He further cleared his stand on the Indian government and 40 per cent export duty on Onion and said that India is a big exporter of onion in Bangladesh and increasing the export duty to 40 per cent will affect the supply and export and hurt the farmers too.

"I have come to know that a meeting was scheduled today with Piyush Goyal over the issue," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)