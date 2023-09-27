Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US urges continued humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh

The United States urged continued humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday as officials announced additional humanitarian assistance to address health care and other emergency needs. The White House statement came as the death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in the breakaway enclave rose to 68, with a further 105 people missing and nearly 300 injured.

U.S. calls on Azerbaijan to safeguard Armenians as thousands flee Karabakh

Hungry and exhausted Armenian families jammed roads to flee homes in the defeated breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, while the United States called on Azerbaijan to protect civilians and let in aid. The Armenians of Karabakh - part of Azerbaijan that had been beyond Baku's control since the dissolution of the Soviet Union - began fleeing this week after their forces were routed in a lightning operation by Azerbaijan's military.

Russia's Navalny faces decades behind bars as judge rejects appeal

Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost his appeal on Tuesday against a new 19-year prison term that extends his total sentence to more than 30 years. After a hearing that was closed to the media, despite protests from Navalny and his lawyers, he stood in his black prison uniform and listened to judge Viktor Rogov rattle through the list of his convictions before telling him that his sentence was unchanged.

Over the past week 130 world leaders spoke at the UN - where were the women?

Over the past week 130 world leaders and more than 50 ministers addressed the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, but fewer than 12% of those to stand at the lectern were women. "We have to be courageous enough ... to call people out, delegation by delegation, when you meet them," U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told reporters on Tuesday after the last country had spoken in the 193-member General Assembly.

US says Iran must take nuclear steps to make room for diplomacy

Iran must take "de-escalatory" steps on its nuclear program if it wants to make space for diplomacy with the United States, starting by cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

The comments by spokesman Matt Miller at a briefing was the second time in recent days that the United States has criticized Iran for its decision to bar multiple IAEA inspectors assigned to the country, hindering the U.N. nuclear watchdog's oversight of Tehran's atomic activities.

Canada parliamentary speaker to quit after publicly praising Nazi

The speaker of Canada's House of Commons lower chamber on Tuesday said he would quit, a few days after he publicly praised a former Nazi soldier in Parliament in an incident that Russia said helped justify its war on Ukraine. Anthony Rota told legislators he had made a mistake by inviting ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend a session in the House honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last Friday. Rota publicly recognised Hunka, calling him a hero.

Dozens dead, 105 missing after blast at Karabakh fuel depot - ombudsman

The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has risen to 68, with a further 105 people missing and nearly 300 injured, the office of Karabakh's ombudsman said on Tuesday. The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the breakaway enclave after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.

Retired teacher, now refugee, does not expect to see her Karabakh home again

Vera Petrosyan, a 70-year-old retired teacher, said she and her family fled their home in Nagorno-Karabakh with just the clothes they were wearing and does not believe she will ever be able to return after Azerbaijani forces seized the region last week. "I left everything behind. I don't know what is in store for me. I have nothing. I don't want anything," she told Reuters on Tuesday at the large Soviet-era hotel on the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan that is now her home.

Biden says UAW should fight for 40% pay raise in Michigan strike visit

President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined a picket line with striking autoworkers in Michigan, supporting their call for a 40% pay raise and saying they deserve a "lot more" than they are getting. Biden's appearance, the first visit by a U.S. president to striking workers in modern history, comes a day before Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner for president, will speak to auto workers in Michigan. The rare back-to-back events highlight the importance of union support in the 2024 presidential election, even though unions represent a tiny fraction of U.S. workers.

Corpses, body parts strewn across Mexico's Monterrey in spate of violence

Mutilated corpses and severed body parts were found dumped in seven locations across the metropolitan area of the Mexican city of Monterrey on Tuesday in a spate of violence that unnerved residents of Mexico's industrial capital. Authorities said they are still analyzing the dismembered body parts to try to identify how many people had been killed. Local media has reported there could be up to 12 victims and that some of the body parts were discovered in coolers.

