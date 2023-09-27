AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak participates in Harvard University's Scholars Program in US

Aam Admi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday participated in Harvard University's Scholars Program in the United States. "Aam Admi Party MLA from Rajendra Nagar, Durgesh Pathak was invited by Harvard University in the United States to participate in their scholar program. There, he had the opportunity to discuss the 'Kejriwal Model of Governance' with the university's students and professors," an official statement said.

Durgesh Pathak said that discussions on Kejriwal's governance are happening internationally, which is a matter of pride for the entire country, including the national capital. "Today, I feel even more proud that the Aam Aadmi Party's fame has reached a prestigious university like Harvard. Experiencing the deep interest of the American people in the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal has brought me great joy," AAP MLA said.

MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stated that it is a matter of great pride when the work of Delhi government is being discussed abroad. "The impact of the work of the Kejriwal government, which has been working for the welfare of the people of Delhi for the past 8 years, is being acknowledged globally. Today, the popularity of the Kejriwal Model of Governance has reached the US. The Aam Aadmi Party has earned this reputation by working for the people. First of all, I would like to thank Harvard University for inviting me to discuss the Kejriwal Model of Governance in their scholar program," he said.

Durgesh Pathak further added, "Standing on the prestigious platform of Harvard University is an honor for me. There, I had the opportunity to have discussions with students, alumni, and professors who had a deep interest in the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. "We had an engaging discussion on the Kejriwal Model of Governance, healthcare, education, MCD, Indian democracy, and more. It was a splendid discussion where there were many prestigious and enthusiastic individuals present," he added. (ANI)

