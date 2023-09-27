"32 AAP MLAs are in contact with me...": Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab legislative Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday claimed that 32 MLAs of the Aam Admi Party are in contact with him adding that Congress will contest on all 13 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Partap Singh Bajwa said, "Parliament elections are about to come in 7-8 months. Congress will contest all 13 seats. Support us and make us win all 13 seats, I assure you that after that the Government will not continue even for two months. At least 32 MLAs in the current Government are in touch with me."

Reacting to the remarks made by Punjab leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X (former Twitter) and said, "Pratap Bajwa (BJP), you are talking about breaking the elected government of the people of Punjab. I know Congress killed your desire to become Chief Minister. I am a representative of 3 crore people of Punjab and not a trident of a chair. If you have dare talk to the high command." Earlier Punjab Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa in July outrightly rejected the idea of stitching an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab for the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections.

"Congress, for a long time, has been one of the two major parties of Punjab. I am sure that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP the other by Congress, so when people cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?" Punjab LoP Bajwa said. Partap Singh Bajwa earlier this month reiterated his stand and said the state Congress was not willing to ally with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"Punjab Congress Cadre is in no mood to form an alliance with the AAP Punjab for the forthcoming general elections. Even after getting hold of the power in the state for the past 18 months, the AAP is desperate to form an alliance with the Congress," he said. (ANI)

