Left Menu

NC chief Farooq Abdullah to chair meeting of J-K oppn parties on Oct 3

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:56 IST
NC chief Farooq Abdullah to chair meeting of J-K oppn parties on Oct 3
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir has been called at National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's residence on October 3 to discuss the political situation in the union territory.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Wednesday that a communication has been sent to leaders of all opposition parties to attend the meeting that will be chaired by Abdullah.

''Leaders of opposition parties are scheduled to meet on 3rd October 2023 at 2:30 pm at the Jammu residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah to discuss the political situation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023