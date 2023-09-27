Left Menu

D Raja meets Lalu, discusses ways to step up fight against BJP

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:02 IST
CPI national general secretary D Raja on Wednesday called on RJD president Lalu Prasad and held discussions on stepping up the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The CPI leader, who is in Bihar to attend a conference of his party's student wing AISF, met Prasad at the residence of the latter's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Raja said, ''The formation of the coalition INDIA is an important step towards protecting the secular and democratic character of the country, which owes itself to the Constitution but faces threat from the current dispensation''.

Claiming that the BJP was rattled, fearing a rout in the Lok Sabha polls next year, the CPI leader said more parties may join INDIA in the run-up to the general elections.

Raja, who will be in Begusarai on Thursday to attend the national conclave of AISF, said, ''The CPI will unite the working class, farmers, women and students to provide the much-needed ballast to INDIA''.

