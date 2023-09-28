CPI's Raja meets Lalu, discusses ways to step up fight against BJP
- Country:
- India
CPI general secretary D Raja met RJD president Lalu Prasad, and held discussions on stepping up the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre.
The CPI leader, who is in Bihar to attend a conference of his party's students' wing AISF, met Prasad on Wednesday at the residence of the latter's wife and former CM Rabri Devi.
Talking to reporters, Raja said, ''The formation of the coalition INDIA is an important step towards protecting the secular and democratic character of the country, which owes itself to the Constitution but faces threat from the current dispensation''.
Claiming that the BJP was rattled, fearing a rout in the Lok Sabha polls next year, the CPI leader said more parties may join INDIA in the run-up to the general elections.
Raja, who will be in Begusarai on Thursday to attend the national conclave of AISF, said, ''The CPI will unite the working class, farmers, women and students to provide the much-needed ballast to the INDIA coalition''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raja
- Lalu Prasad
- D Raja
- Lok Sabha
- Rabri Devi
- Constitution
- INDIA
- AISF
- Bihar
- Prasad
- Begusarai
ALSO READ
Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative; says it's the 'right thing' to do
G20 summit a crowning moment for India; a loss for China: President of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum
US: Probe launched into Seattle policeman caught on tape laughing after collision killed Indian student
3rd International Climate Summit 2023: Pioneering Climate Action from an Indian Perspective
Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India