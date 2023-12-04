Left Menu

UK's Cameron to travel to Washington on Dec. 6

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 01:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 01:53 IST
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said on Sunday in his first visit to the U.S. since taking up the position last month.

Cameron will undertake a programme of bilateral meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as meet Republican and Democratic members of Congress, the FCDO statement said. Cameron, a former British prime minister, will take part in discussions with his U.S. counterparts with a focus on supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, the statement said.

He will also work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

